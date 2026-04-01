CTET February 2026: Applications for OMR copies, calculation sheets open

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that candidates who appeared for the CTET February 2026 examination can now request their calculation sheet along with a copy of their OMR answer sheet. The facility will be provided on request and upon payment of a prescribed fee.

As per the official notice issued by CBSE, candidates who wish to obtain these documents must submit an application along with a fee of Rs 500. The last date to apply for obtaining the calculation sheet and OMR copy is May 1, 2026. The board has clarified that applications received after this date will not be considered under any circumstances.