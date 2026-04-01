CTET February 2026: Applications for OMR copies, calculation sheets open

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that candidates who appeared for the CTET February 2026 examination can now request their calculation sheet along with a copy of their OMR answer sheet. The facility will be provided on request and upon payment of a prescribed fee.
As per the official notice issued by CBSE, candidates who wish to obtain these documents must submit an application along with a fee of Rs 500. The last date to apply for obtaining the calculation sheet and OMR copy is May 1, 2026. The board has clarified that applications received after this date will not be considered under any circumstances.
“The candidates, who intend to obtain their Calculation Sheet with copy of the OMR Sheet, may apply for the same along with the requisite fee of Rs.500/- on or before 01-05-2026,” the notice stated.
Candidates are required to send their applications to the CTET Unit at CBSE’s Dwarka office in New Delhi. The fee must be paid through a bank draft drawn in favour of the Secretary, CBSE, payable at Delhi. Applicants must clearly mention their roll number, name, and address in the application. The roll number and name should also be written on the reverse side of the bank draft.
READ | CTET February 2026 results out: Nearly 6 lakh qualify for papers 1 and 2
The board has further stated that even those candidates who had previously applied under the RTI Act will need to apply again following this process if they wish to obtain the documents. The calculation sheet and OMR copy will be dispatched only to the candidate via speed post.
“The Calculation Sheet with copy of the OMR Sheet will be provided to the candidate by speed post only… incomplete applications will be summarily rejected,” the notice added.
CBSE has also restricted the use of these documents. The notice clearly mentions that the calculation sheet and OMR copy will not be provided to institutions, schools, or media for display or commercial purposes. Any application submitted by a third party on behalf of a candidate will be rejected.
The CTET February 2026 examination was conducted for two papers — Paper 1 for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 for Classes 6 to 8. This year, over 25 lakh candidates reportedly appeared for the exam across both papers. Of these, several lakh candidates qualified, with the overall pass percentage remaining in line with previous trends. The final combined number of qualified candidates across both papers is expected to be released in detail by CBSE along with official statistics.