CBSE closes CTET February 2026 objection window on March 15: What happens next

CTET February 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: The CBSE is set to close the objection window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 answer key tomorrow. Candidates who appeared for the examination can submit their challenges against the provisional answer key by logging in with their application number, password and date of birth. The facility to raise objections will remain available until 11:59 pm on March 15, on the official portal at ctet.nic.in.

The objection process allows candidates to report any discrepancies they notice in the provisional answer key or the scanned OMR response sheet released by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

To submit a challenge, candidates must select the specific question they want to dispute and upload valid supporting documents. A fee of Rs 1,000 per question is required to raise an objection.

Steps to raise objections on CTET answer key 2026

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the CTET answer key objection window.

Step 3: Log in using your application number, password or date of birth.

Step 4: Select the question for which you want to submit a challenge.

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Step 5: Upload supporting documents or references to justify the objection.

Step 6: Pay the objection fee of Rs 1,000 per question using a debit card or credit card.

Step 7: Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

If the challenge is found to be correct after expert review, the fee will be refunded to the same payment method used during submission.

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However, challenges submitted without payment or through any mode other than the official portal will not be considered. The board has also clarified that its decision on the objections will be final and no further correspondence will be entertained.

CTET Answer Key 2026: What happens after the objection window closes

Once the objection window closes, CBSE will review all the challenges submitted by candidates. Subject experts will examine each objection along with the supporting evidence provided. If any discrepancy is confirmed, the board will revise the answer key accordingly.

After completing the review process, the final answer key will be released. The CTET 2026 results will be prepared based on this final answer key and will be published on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the portal for further updates regarding the final answer key and result announcement.