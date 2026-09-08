CTET exam date 2026: How to make corrections in the application form

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the revised Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 exam date for the September session soon. The application correction window is currently active for candidates who want to make changes to the submitted forms. Candidates can visit the official website, ctet.nic.in, to edit their forms.

As per the revised CTET 2026 schedule, the board started the application correction facility on Monday, September 7, with the last date for candidates to make changes to their form fixed as September 10. The board will not accept any changes after the prescribed deadline.

How to make corrections in the CTET 2026 application form?