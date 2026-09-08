CTET exam date 2026: How to make corrections in the application form

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the revised Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 exam date for the September session soon. The application correction window is currently active for candidates who want to make changes to the submitted forms. Candidates can visit the official website, ctet.nic.in, to edit their forms.
As per the revised CTET 2026 schedule, the board started the application correction facility on Monday, September 7, with the last date for candidates to make changes to their form fixed as September 10. The board will not accept any changes after the prescribed deadline.
How to make corrections in the CTET 2026 application form?
Candidates who have registered for the CTET 2026 can use the following steps to edit their application forms.
Step 1: Go to the official website – ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the ‘Candidate Activity’ section to find the CTET application form correction 2026 link.
Step 3: Once you open the correction window, enter your login credentials, such as your application number and password.
Step 4: Then, fill in the security pin or CAPTCHA displayed on your screen.
Step 5: Tap on the ‘sign-in’ button to open the candidate profile.
Step 6: Go to the application form correction tab available on your screen.
Step 7: Read all the instructions provided on the page and then click on the option ‘I agree’.
Step 8: Once redirected to the application form, correct all the required details.
Step 9: Enter the security code and submit the corrected form.
Step 10: Review all the fields before going further.
Step 11: Mark all the checkboxes present on the form and then submit.
The CTET 2026 was earlier scheduled to be held on September 6, but was later deferred indefinitely. Through a press release on August 25, the board reopened the application window for candidates who could not register for the eligibility exam in the initial phase of registration, from May 11 to June 10, 2026. Candidates were provided with a chance to register for the exam from August 25 to September 1.
Registered candidates are required to keep a close check on the official website of the exam mentioned above to get early updates about the CTET 2026 exam date.