CBSE CTET answer key released at ctet.nic.in: How to raise objection

CBSE CTET answer key: Candidates can download and check the answer key released by the CBSE on its official website ctet.nic.in. If any discrepancy is found, candidates can raise objections. The window to raise objections will be open till December 30, 5 pm.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 as a mandatory fee per question per objection, according to the board. The final decision on the challenge will remain with the board. Fee paid by the candidate is no-refundable.

CBSE CTET answer key: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website – ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘challenge the answer key’

Step 4: Fill the form and give proper reference to support it

A panel will sit and decide on all the objections raised. The final answer key will be released by the panel thereafter. Post the final answer key, no more objections can be raised, according to the official notification.

Challenge will be accepted by the board if any mistake is noticed by the subject expert in the answer key. A policy decision will be notified on the website, in case any change is made. “CBSE’s decision on the challenge is final and no further communication will be entertained,” according to the official release.

CTET is a qualifying exam for teachers. “The mark sheets and certificates which will contain encrypted QR code can be downloaded using the login credentials that will be sent by the board,” said CTET director told indianexpress.com.