CTET Answer Key 2026: When will CBSE issue provisional answer keys?

CBSE CTET Feb 2026 Official Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET answer key 2026 by the next week, on the official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the national-level Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be able to access the provisional answer key once it is uploaded. The board conducted CTET on February 7 and 8, 2026, at multiple centres across the country.

The test was held in two shifts on both days. The first shift was from 9.30 am to 12 noon, while the second was from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates appeared for Paper I and Paper II based on their eligibility and intended teaching level. Paper I is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.