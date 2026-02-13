CTET Answer Key 2026: When will CBSE issue provisional answer keys?

CBSE CTET Feb 2026 Official Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET answer key 2026 by the next week, on the official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the national-level Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be able to access the provisional answer key once it is uploaded. The board conducted CTET on February 7 and 8, 2026, at multiple centres across the country.
The test was held in two shifts on both days. The first shift was from 9.30 am to 12 noon, while the second was from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates appeared for Paper I and Paper II based on their eligibility and intended teaching level. Paper I is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.
Based on past trends, CBSE typically releases the provisional answer key around 17 days after the examination. In the previous three sessions — January 2024, July 2024 and December 2024 — the answer keys were issued approximately 17 to 18 days after the exam dates. If this pattern continues, the provisional answer key for the February 2026 session may be released in the third or fourth week of February.
|Session
|Exam Dates
|Provisional Answer Key Released
|Gap After Exam
|January 2024
|January 21, 2024
|February 7, 2024
|17 days
|July 2024
|July 7, 2024
|July 24, 2024
|17 days
|December 2024
|December 14 & 15, 2024
|January 1, 2025
|17–18 days
|February 2026
|February 7 & 8, 2026
|Expected shortly
|~17 days (as per trend)
Once released, the provisional answer key will be available online for a limited period. During this stage, candidates can download the key and compare their responses with the officially released answers to estimate their probable scores.
Steps to download CTET Answer Key 2026
Step 1: Visit the official website — ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the “CTET Answer Key 2026” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth.
Step 4: The provisional answer key will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.
CBSE will also open an objection window along with the release of the provisional key. Through this facility, candidates can challenge any answer they believe is incorrect by submitting representations within the stipulated time. After reviewing objections, the board will issue the final answer key and declare the results.
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy has divided the GHMC into three corporations, aiming for smaller administrative units and better governance. Each corporation will have a commissioner and a joint strategy plan for sanitation, water conservation, and heritage preservation. Upcoming elections will see 300 wards and three mayors.