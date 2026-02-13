CTET Answer Key 2026: When will CBSE issue provisional answer keys?

CTET 2026 Answer Key Date and Time: Based on past trends, CBSE typically releases the provisional answer key around 17 days after the examination. In the previous three sessions — December 2023, July 2024 and December 2024 — the answer keys were issued roughly 17 to 18 days after the exam dates.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 01:42 PM IST
CTET Answer Key 2024: CTET Answer key in first week of JanuaryCTET Answer Key 2024: CBSE conducted the CTET December 2024 exam on December 14 in two shifts/. (Representative image/ file)
Make us preferred source on Google

CBSE CTET Feb 2026 Official Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET answer key 2026 by the next week, on the official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the national-level Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be able to access the provisional answer key once it is uploaded. The board conducted CTET on February 7 and 8, 2026, at multiple centres across the country.

The test was held in two shifts on both days. The first shift was from 9.30 am to 12 noon, while the second was from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates appeared for Paper I and Paper II based on their eligibility and intended teaching level. Paper I is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.

When will CBSE announce CTET 2026 answer keys?

Based on past trends, CBSE typically releases the provisional answer key around 17 days after the examination. In the previous three sessions — January 2024, July 2024 and December 2024 — the answer keys were issued approximately 17 to 18 days after the exam dates. If this pattern continues, the provisional answer key for the February 2026 session may be released in the third or fourth week of February.

Session Exam Dates Provisional Answer Key Released Gap After Exam
January 2024 January 21, 2024 February 7, 2024 17 days
July 2024 July 7, 2024 July 24, 2024 17 days
December 2024 December 14 & 15, 2024 January 1, 2025 17–18 days
February 2026 February 7 & 8, 2026 Expected shortly ~17 days (as per trend)

Once released, the provisional answer key will be available online for a limited period. During this stage, candidates can download the key and compare their responses with the officially released answers to estimate their probable scores.

Steps to download CTET Answer Key 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website — ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “CTET Answer Key 2026” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: The provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Story continues below this ad

CBSE will also open an objection window along with the release of the provisional key. Through this facility, candidates can challenge any answer they believe is incorrect by submitting representations within the stipulated time. After reviewing objections, the board will issue the final answer key and declare the results.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s election script
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka demands Puri’s resignation
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands Hardeep Puri’s resignation
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence, says he is not part of Ranveer Singh, farhan Akhtar feud.
'Unverified, false': Hrithik Roshan dismisses Ranveer Singh's claim that Farhan Akhtar approached him for Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement