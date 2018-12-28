CBSE CTET answer key 2018 releasing today after 12 pm, check updates here

CBSE CTET answer key 2018: The answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held on December 9 (Sunday) is expected to be released soon on the official website – ctet.nic.in. Candidates can check the answer keys with their attempts and individual answer sheet. However, the CBSE will not accept any request for correction.

Advertising

We will release CTET 2018 answer keys today after 12 pm,” said CTET director Anurag Tripathi. He informed that the answer keys will remain available till 5 pm, December 30. The provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys will be available from December 28 to December 30 ( till 5 pm). A fee of Rs 1000 per question will be required to be submitted through credit/debit card, according to official notification.

CBSE CTET answer key 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website – ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and other details

Step 4: The CTET answer keys will appear on screen

“The mark sheets and certificates which will contain encrypted QR code can be downloaded using the login credentials that will be sent by the board,” said CTET director.