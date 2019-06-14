CBSE CTET 2019 admit card release updates

CTET admit card 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is unlikely to release the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 exam this week. Once released, the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the website – ctet.nic.in. The exam results will be declared in a time period of six weeks from the date of the exam.

CTET is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2019. Last CTET was held on December 9, admit cards of which were released on November 22. The examination center, time and other details will be mentioned on the admit card.

CBSE CTET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CTET admit card link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your details

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for further reference

The CTET admit card details carries important instructions like the address of the exam center, time and things which are not allowed to be brought inside the center. Candidates should read all instructions carefully.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET exam in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country. Due to a huge number of applicants from Patna and Guwahati, more cities in the states of Assam and Bihar have been added this year. The list of cities include Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat and Silchar in Assam and Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Vaishali in Bihar.