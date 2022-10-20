CBSE CTET dates announced; registration to begin from October 31

CBSE CTET Dec 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the exam dates for the 16th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who wish to appear for the test can apply at the official CTET website — ctet.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the online application process will start October 31 and the last date for submitting online application is November 24 up to 11:59 pm. Candidates can pay their fees before 3:30 pm of November 25. The exam will be held in a CBT (computer based test) mode between December, 2022 to January, 2023.

This year, for the general and OBC category, candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 for only paper one and two, and Rs 12 for both paper one and two. For candidates from the SC/ST/differently abled person categories, the application fees is Rs 500 for only paper one and two, and Rs 600 for both paper one and two.

To check the details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates, candidates can visit the official CBSE CTET website — ctet.nic.in.

Last year, a total of 18,92,276 candidates had registered for paper 1, out of which 14,95,511 candidates appeared and 4,45,467 qualified the exam. Meanwhile, 16,62,886 candidates appeared for paper 2, out of which 12,78,165 appeared and 2,20,069 were declared qualified in the exam.