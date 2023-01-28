CBSE CTET admit card 2022 released for rescheduled exams; how to download

CTET admit card 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the CTET 2022 admit cards for rescheduled exams. Applicants can now download their admit cards from the official website — ctet.nic.in

As per the notification, the exam scheduled on January 11, 18 and 24 were postponed due to technical issues. The exams will be held in two separate halves, the first half would be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and the second half will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

CBSE CTET 2022: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the CTET official website — ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click “Download Preadmit card CTET December 2022”.

Step 3 : Log in with the details and submit.

Step 4 : Check and download the admit card.

This year, the examinations will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format from December 2022 to January 2023. Paper 1 will be conducted for those who want to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5, and those who want to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8, have to appear for both Paper-I and II.