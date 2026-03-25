CTET 2026 Result: Candidates await scorecards, Supriya Sule urges intervention

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 (CTET 2026). The eligibility test, a crucial gateway for recruitment into central government teaching positions, was conducted on February 8, 2026, across multiple centres nationwide. The objection window for CTET provisional answer keys was closed this month.

Once declared, the results will be accessible on the official website: ctet.nic.in. A re-examination was later held on March 1 at select centres after technical glitches were reported. Traditionally, CTET results are released within 30 days, making this year’s delay unusual and a cause of concern among aspirants.

The delay has triggered anxiety among candidates, many of whom are awaiting their scores to apply for upcoming teaching vacancies in central schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. With recruitment cycles often aligned to academic calendars, any delay in CTET results can potentially impact job opportunities and career timelines.

Every year, nearly 20 lakh aspirants apply for the CTET exam.

Adding to the mounting pressure, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule has raised the issue on her ‘X’ platform, calling for urgent intervention. In a recent social media post, she urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to look into the matter and ensure that the results are declared without further delay. Sule highlighted the concerns of candidates and stressed the need for transparency and timely communication from authorities.

She said nearly 1,000 primary teachers in Maharashtra, who have already qualified for the IBPS-conducted examination for Centre Head posts, are dependent on the CTET results to complete their promotion process before the March 31 deadline. The delay may adversely affect their appointments and overall career progression.

Concerns have been raised over the delay in the declaration of CTET results conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 7–8, 2026. While results are typically announced within 30 days, candidates are still awaiting them even after more than 40 days.

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Once declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards online using their login credentials. Those who qualify will receive CTET certificates, which are now valid for a lifetime, allowing them to apply for teaching positions without the need to retake the exam.