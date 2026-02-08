CBSE CTET 2026: Paper 2 cancelled in two Bihar exam centers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled CTET paper two at its exam centres in Bihar. In a post on the microblogging site X, the Board has apprised candidates that two examination centres in Bihar—Vaishali (Hajipur) (125016 – St. John’s Academy, Basmati Nagar) and 125014 – Lakshya International Academy) could not be held due to unavoidable circumstances.

Re-examination of candidates allotted at these 2 centres will be conducted within 15 days, said the Board, adding that the revised schedule of examination will be intimated to concerned candidates separately.

Out of 1803 examination centres for the CTET across the country, Paper – 2 has been conducted successfully at 1801 examination centes.

However, examination of Paper – 2 at 02 centres at Vaishali (Hajipur) (125016 – ST. JOHN'S ACADEMY, BASMATI NAGAR and 125014 – LAKSHYA… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 7, 2026

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 is being conducted on February 7 and 8 in pen-and-paper mode across 132 cities nationwide. This year’s examination has witnessed 25,30,581 candidates registering, with more than 7.6 lakh applications submitted in the final 48 hours before the registration window closed on December 18.

The CTET is a national-level eligibility test that determines who can teach in Classes 1 to 8 across centrally administered and recognised schools in India. Conducted twice a year by CBSE, the exam is often a must-have credential for those aiming for jobs in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other government and aided schools.