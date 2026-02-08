CBSE CTET 2026: Paper 2 cancelled in two Bihar exam centers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled CTET paper two at its exam centres in Bihar. In a post on the microblogging site X, the Board has apprised candidates that two examination centres in Bihar—Vaishali (Hajipur) (125016 – St. John’s Academy, Basmati Nagar) and 125014 – Lakshya International Academy) could not be held due to unavoidable circumstances.
Re-examination of candidates allotted at these 2 centres will be conducted within 15 days, said the Board, adding that the revised schedule of examination will be intimated to concerned candidates separately.
Out of 1803 examination centres for the CTET across the country, Paper – 2 has been conducted successfully at 1801 examination centes.
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 7, 2026
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 is being conducted on February 7 and 8 in pen-and-paper mode across 132 cities nationwide. This year’s examination has witnessed 25,30,581 candidates registering, with more than 7.6 lakh applications submitted in the final 48 hours before the registration window closed on December 18.
The CTET is a national-level eligibility test that determines who can teach in Classes 1 to 8 across centrally administered and recognised schools in India. Conducted twice a year by CBSE, the exam is often a must-have credential for those aiming for jobs in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other government and aided schools.
CTET consists of two papers: Paper I for aspiring teachers of Classes 1-5 and Paper II for those aiming to be Classes 6–8 teachers. Each paper features multiple-choice questions and covers topics such as Child Development & Pedagogy, Language, Mathematics, Environmental Studies and other subject areas specific to the level chosen. Eligibility and Fees
Meanwhile, with more than 10,000 vacancies, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) across India are grappling with a staffing crunch. As shared in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Education (MoE) during the Winter Session of the Parliament in 2025, there are 8,457 teaching positions and 1,716 non-teaching positions vacant as of November 1, 2025. From the sanctioned posts of 56,520, KVs were able to fill 46,347 posts, which include both teaching and non-teaching staff.
Under teaching, the highest recruitment based on category was for unreserved candidates with 17,427, followed by Other Backwards Classes (13,211), EWS (11,14), SC (7,235), and ST (2,970).
