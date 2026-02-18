CTET 2026 Answer Keys Soon: How to raise objections; answer key challenge fee and more

The CTET 2026 provisional answer keys are expected to be released by the third or fourth week of February, following which the objection window will be activated for candidates.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 11:51 AM IST
The Democratic Teachers Front demanded that the Punjab government should intervene "to get the anti-teacher decision of the SC rolled back." (File Photo)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer keys for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 shortly. The national-level teacher eligibility examination was conducted earlier this month in multiple shifts for Paper I (Classes I–V) and Paper II (Classes VI–VIII) at centres across the country.

Once released, the CTET 2026 answer keys will be made available on the official websites — ctet.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Along with the provisional answer keys, candidates’ response sheets are also expected to be uploaded, enabling examinees to calculate their probable scores before the results are declared.

After the CTET answer key is published, candidates will be given an objection window to challenge any discrepancies they find in the provisional responses. The board allows candidates to submit objections online within a stipulated period, usually for a few days from the date of release.

CTET 2026: How to check answer keys

To access the answer key, candidates will need to log in using their application number and date of birth or password.

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website.

Step 2: Click on the link for “CTET 2026 Answer Key Challenge.”

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: View the answer key and download the response sheet.

Step 5: Select the question(s) they wish to challenge and upload supporting documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the required challenge fee and submit the objection.

CBSE charges a non-refundable processing fee per question challenged. The objection fee is typically Rs 1,000 per question, payable through online modes such as debit card, credit card, or net banking. Challenges without payment of the prescribed fee are not considered.

Subject experts review the objections received. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key is revised accordingly and the final answer key is published. The results are prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

