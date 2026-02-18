CTET 2026 Answer Keys Soon: How to raise objections; answer key challenge fee and more

The Democratic Teachers Front demanded that the Punjab government should intervene “to get the anti-teacher decision of the SC rolled back.” (File Photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer keys for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 shortly. The national-level teacher eligibility examination was conducted earlier this month in multiple shifts for Paper I (Classes I–V) and Paper II (Classes VI–VIII) at centres across the country.

Once released, the CTET 2026 answer keys will be made available on the official websites — ctet.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Along with the provisional answer keys, candidates’ response sheets are also expected to be uploaded, enabling examinees to calculate their probable scores before the results are declared.

After the CTET answer key is published, candidates will be given an objection window to challenge any discrepancies they find in the provisional responses. The board allows candidates to submit objections online within a stipulated period, usually for a few days from the date of release.