CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out: How to access scanned OMR responses at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer key and OMR response sheets for Paper I and Paper II of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the documents through the official website — ctet.nic.in.
Along with the answer key, the board has also made available the scanned copies of candidates’ OMR response sheets. This allows applicants to review the answers they marked in the examination and compare them with the provisional key issued by the board. The facility helps candidates estimate their likely scores before the final answer key is released.
Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key will also be able to raise objections within the stipulated window provided by CBSE. Each challenge must be supported with a proper explanation or relevant documents while submitting the objection online.
Visit the official website — ctet.nic.in
Click on the link for CTET February 2026 provisional answer key available on the homepage
Log in using the required credentials such as application number and date of birth
The answer key and OMR response sheet will appear on the screen
Download the PDF and take a printout for reference
Steps to raise objections against CTET answer key
Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key can submit objections through the official portal. A prescribed fee has to be paid for each question challenged. After submitting the objection form online, candidates should download the confirmation page and keep a copy for future reference.