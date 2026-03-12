CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out: How to access scanned OMR responses at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer key and OMR response sheets for Paper I and Paper II of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the documents through the official website — ctet.nic.in.

CTET Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: CBSE releases response sheets

Along with the answer key, the board has also made available the scanned copies of candidates’ OMR response sheets. This allows applicants to review the answers they marked in the examination and compare them with the provisional key issued by the board. The facility helps candidates estimate their likely scores before the final answer key is released.