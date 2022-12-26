CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 Released; check steps to download

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 Released at ctet.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the CTET 2022 admit cards Applicants can now download their admit cards from the official website — ctet.nic.in.

This year, the examinations will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format from December 2022 to January 2023. The exams will be held in two separate halves, the first half would be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and the second half will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Paper 1 will be conducted for those who want to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5, and those who want to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8, have to appear for both Paper-I and II.

CBSE CTET 2022: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the CTET official website — ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click “Download Preadmit card CTET December 2022”.

Step 3 : Log in with the details and submit.

Step 4 : Check and download the admit card.

The exam pattern will follow less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking.

So, candidates who have applied for the CBSE CTET 2022, download the admit cards and check the details in them before the examinations. The admit cards will be available at the official website of CBSE CTET — ctet.nic.in.