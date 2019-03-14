CBSE CTET 2019 registration closes today, know how to apply at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2019: After extending the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2019)online application window for two days, CBSE will close it today. The candidates can apply through the official website, ctet.nic.in. The CTET is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, July 7 and the admit cards are expected to release in June.

The board has revised the eligibility criteria for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019. Under the norms, candidates who adhere to eligibility criteria set by the NCTE before the principal notification was released (dated August 23, 2010) can also apply for CTET 2019 exam.

In a statement, the CBSE said, “The application from all such candidates who have passed their graduation with B. Ed. prior to NCTE Principal notification dated 23/08/2010 regarding the determination of minimum qualification of teachers to be appointed in school shall also be entertained by CBSE subject to final decision of Hon’ble Court(s).”

CBSE CTET 2019: Application fee

Candidates must pay Rs 700 for one and Rs 1200 for appearing in both papers. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and Rs 600 respectively.

The exam will be conducted in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country. The applications fee can be paid till 3:30 pm, March 8, 2019. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to take up job in government schools.