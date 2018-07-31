CBSE CTET 2018: Online registration to start from tomorrow at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2018 will be held on September 16 CTET 2018 will be held on September 16

CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education will start the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 from August 1, that is, tomorrow. The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 92 cities all over the country. The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website http://www.ctet.nic.in. The last date for submitting online application is August 27, the fee can be paid upto August 30, before 3.30 pm.

The commencement of registration for the CTET 2018 was earlier scheduled from June 22 but was postponed due to administrative reasons. The examination will be held for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Class 1 to 8. The exam will be conducted on September 16 as per the following schedule:

— Paper II: 9:30 am to 12 pm

— Paper I: 2 pm to 4:30 pm

A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as TET pass. Those belonging to SC/ST/OBC/differently abled category will be provided relaxation up to 5 per cent in the qualifying marks in the minimum educational qualification. The validity of CTET qualifying certificate will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result.

