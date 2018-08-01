CBSE CTET 2018 application form Live Update: Online registration link to be activated shortly at ctet.nic.in; how to apply
CBSE CTET 2018 Online Application form LIVE UPDATE: The online window to register for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination will be activated soon today, August 1. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, ctet.nic.in. The last date for submitting online application is August 27, the fee can be paid upto August 30, before 3.30 pm.
The examination will be held on September 16 for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Class 1 to 8. The CTET 2018 will be conducted in 22 languages as per the following schedule:
CBSE CTET 2018 Online Application form LIVE UPDATE: Those who wish to apply can do so at the website itself. A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as TET pass. Those belonging to SC/ST/OBC/differently abled category will be provided relaxation up to 5 per cent in the qualifying marks in the minimum educational qualification. The validity of CTET qualifying certificate will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result.
Child Development (Primary School Child): 15 Questions
- Concept of development and its relationship with learning
- Principles of the development of children-Influence of Heredity & Environment
-Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents,Peers)
-Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives
-Concepts of child-centered and progressive education
-Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence
-Multi-Dimensional Intelligence
-Language & Thought
-Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educationalpractice
-Individual differences among learners, understanding differences basedon diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc.
-Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning;School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation:perspective and practice
-Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels oflearners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom andfor assessing learner achievement.
Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children withspecial need: 5 Questions
-Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantagedand deprived
-Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’etc.
-Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners
Learning and Pedagogy 10 Questions
-How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achievesuccess in school performance.
-Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies oflearning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.
-Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’
-Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process.
-Cognition & Emotions
-Motivation and learning
-Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental
Paper 1
Child Development and Pedagogy: 30 MCQs, 30 marks
Language I (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 marks
Language II (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 marks
Mathematics: 30 MCQs, 30 marks
Environmental Studies: 30 MCQs, 30 marks.
The general/ OBC category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 700 for a single paper and Rs 1200 for both the papers, while the SC/ ST/ Diff. Abled Person have to pay an application fee of Rs 350 for a single paper and Rs 600 for both the papers.
Paper 1 will be for an aspirant who wish to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5.
Paper 2 will be for a candidate who wish to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.
- Upload scanned photo and signature in JPG/ JPEG format
- Size of scanned photograph should be between 10 to 100 kb
- Image dimension should be 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height)
- Size of scanned signature should be between 3 to 30 kb
- Image dimension of signature should be 3.5 cm (length) x 1.5 cm (height)
The candidates have to fill details like state, identification type (select any identity as applicable), candidate's name, and date of birth and gender.
Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link 'Apply Online'
Step 3: Fill the online application form and note down registration number or application number
Step 4: Upload scanned images of picture and signature
Step 5: Pay examination fee by e-challan or credit/ debit card
Step 6: Print confirmation page for record and future reference.
— Paper II: 9:30 am to 12 pm
— Paper I: 2 pm to 4:30 pm
