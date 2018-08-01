CBSE CTET 2018 application form Live Update: Online registration link to be activated shortly at ctet.nic.in; how to apply

CBSE CTET 2018 Online Application form LIVE UPDATE: The last date for submitting online application is August 27, the fee can be paid upto August 30, before 3.30 pm The last date for submitting online application is August 27, the fee can be paid upto August 30, before 3.30 pm

CBSE CTET 2018 Online Application form LIVE UPDATE: The online window to register for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination will be activated soon today, August 1. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, ctet.nic.in. The last date for submitting online application is August 27, the fee can be paid upto August 30, before 3.30 pm.

The examination will be held on September 16 for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Class 1 to 8. The CTET 2018 will be conducted in 22 languages as per the following schedule:

— Paper II: 9:30 am to 12 pm

— Paper I: 2 pm to 4:30 pm

