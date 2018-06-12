CBSE CTET 2018: Official notification released at ctet.nic.in, eligibility, paper pattern and important dates

CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official notification of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, in June 12. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, September 16, 2018 for a candidate to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Class 1 to 8. The CTET shall apply to schools of the central government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of all the UTs.
Examination schedule
Paper I: 2 pm to 4:30 pm
Paper II: 9:30 am to 12 pm
Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification:
For Teacher for Classes I-V
Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education
Or
Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE
Or
Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)
Or
Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education)
Or
Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two year Diploma in Elementary Education.
Teacher for Classes VI-VIII
Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
Or
Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)
Or
Graduation with at least 45 per cent marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE
Or
Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)
Or
Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed
Or
Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education).
Exam pattern
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked and four alternatives will be provided. There will be no negative marking.
Paper 1: For those who want to teach Class 1 to 5.
Paper 2: For those who want to teach Class 6 to 8.
Those who want to teach at both the levels will have to appear for both these papers.
How to apply for CTET 2018
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link to apply
Step 3: Fill in the application form and jot down the registration number
Step 4: Upload scanned images of signature and photograph
Step 5: Pay the fee and print the confirmation page
Examination fee
General/OBC:
Only paper 1 or 2: Rs 700
Both paper 1 and 2: Rs 1200
SC/ST/Differently abled:
Only paper 1 or 2: Rs 350
Both paper 1 and 2: Rs 600
Important dates
Submission of online application begins: June 22
Last date for submission of online application: July 19
Last date for submission of fee through E-challan or debit/credit card: July 21 before 3:30 pm
Admit card availability: August 20
