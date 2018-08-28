CBSE CTET 2018: Submit fees by August 30, correction period to start from September 6

CTET 2018: The exam date will be announced soon CTET 2018: The exam date will be announced soon

CBSE CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has closed the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 today, that is, August 27. However, the last date to submit the application fees is August 30 (Thursday) before 3.30 pm, as per a note flashing on the official website.

CBSE has recently revised the eligibility criteria for the CTET. All those candidates who have qualified B.Ed can apply in both Paper I and II. Earlier, they were allowed to submit application for Paper–II.

Those who wish to apply for Paper I also can do it during the correction period which is extended till September 15. CBSE CTET correction period will start from September 6, 2018 (Thursday).

CTET will be conducted in 22 languages in 92 cities all over the country. The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website — ctet.nic.in.

