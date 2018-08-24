CBSE CTET 2018: B.Ed students can apply for Paper I and II, check eligibility criteria

CBSE CTET 2018: Check changes in the eligibility criteria CBSE CTET 2018: Check changes in the eligibility criteria

CBSE CTET 2018: The students who have qualified B.Ed are eligible to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018. In a latest notification, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the eligibility criteria. The candidates those who passed B.Ed qualification and already applied for Paper–II and have already paid fee can now apply for both the papers — Paper-I and Paper-II.

Those who wish to apply for Paper I also can do it during the correction period which is extended till September 15. CBSE CTET correction period will start from September 6, 2018 (Thursday).

CBSE CTET 2018 eligibility criteria

The graduates who have scored at least 50 per cent marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) who has acquired the qualification or B.Ed from any NCTE recognised institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in classes 1 to 5.

For primary level, that is, Class 1-5, the aspirants should be senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45 to 50 per cent marks or appearing in final year of two-year diploma in Elementary Education or Diploma in Education (Special Education). Candidates appearing in final year of four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) are also eligible.

For the elementary level, Classes 6-8 teachers, candidates should hold a graduation degree or is appearing in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Graduation with at least 45 – 50 per cent marks or appearing in one-year Bachelor in Education (BEd) or BEd (Special Education) or four- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) or BA/BScEd or BAEd/ BScEd are also eligible to apply.

A person with DEd (Special Education) or qualification shall undergo, after appointment, an NCTE recognised six-month Special Programme in Elementary Education.

