CBSE CTET 2018 answer keys to be released by December end: Official

CBSE CTET 2018 answer keys: The answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination that was conducted on December 9 is likely to be released by the end of the month. An official speaking to indianexpress.com said, “The CBSE will release the answer keys of CTET 2019 by the end of this month, likely between December 27 to 31.” The results of the CTET examination are expected to be released by the end of January, the official added. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the answer key through the official website ctet.nic.in.

Out of the 16,91,088 candidates who appeared for the examination, 58 per cent were female, 33,107-differently abled and 199-transgender.

From this year, the candidates will get certificates in digital format. “Saving of a huge sum of rupees and precious resources such as paper, trees, water and most importantly large scale carbon emissions (sic). This has been CBSE’s commitment towards environment protection through state-of-art IT initiatives in exam related activities,” said Tripathi.

“The mark sheets and certificates which will contain encrypted QR code can be downloaded using the login credentials that will be sent by the board,” said CTET director. Candidates can download and open the app by entering the login credentials that will be sent to the candidates on their respective mobile numbers registered with CBSE.