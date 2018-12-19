CBSE CTET 2018 answer keys release date confirmed, check here

CTET 2018 answer keys: The CTET examinations answer keys will be released next week. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer keys through the official website, ctet.nic.in. “We are planning to release CTET 2018 answer keys by next week. A detail notification regarding the declaration date of the answer keys is expected to be available on the official website by Friday, December 21,” said CTET director Anurag Tripathi.

This year, around 17 lakh candidates appeared for the CTET exams on December 9, out of which 58 per cent were female, 33,107-differently abled and 199-transgender.

CBSE CTET answer keys 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website – ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and other details

Step 4: The CTET answer keys will appear on screen

Step 5: Check and in case you wish to raise objection, then follow the format available on website

From this year, the candidates will get certificates in digital format. “Saving of a huge sum of rupees and precious resources such as paper, trees, water and most importantly large scale carbon emissions (sic). This has been CBSE’s commitment towards environment protection through state-of-art IT initiatives in exam related activities,” said Tripathi.

“The mark sheets and certificates which will contain encrypted QR code can be downloaded using the login credentials that will be sent by the board,” said CTET director. Candidates can download and open the app by entering the login credentials that will be sent to the candidates on their respective mobile numbers registered with CBSE.