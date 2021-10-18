CSSS College scholarship renewal application process begins, check details

Ministry of Education has commenced the application process for the renewal of the Central sector scheme of scholarship for college and university students. The last date for application for renewal and filing fresh applications is November 30. Candidates can visit the official website- scholarships.gov.in to register.

The window is open for the first renewal for the year 2020, the second renewal for the year 2019, the third renewal for the year 2018 and the fourth renewal for the year 2017. Students may visit the national scholarship portal to read more details about renewal and fresh applications.

Read | CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Updates

The objective of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families to meet a part of their day-to-day expenses while pursuing higher studies.

Students who are above the 80th percentile of successful candidates in the relevant stream from the respective board of examination in Class 12 of 10+2 pattern or equivalent and pursuing regular courses (not correspondence or distance mode) in colleges/institutions and not availing the benefit of any other scholarship scheme including state-run scholarship schemes/ fee waiver and reimbursement scheme are eligible under the scheme. Students pursuing diploma courses are not eligible under the scheme.

The parental/family income ceiling is Rs 8 lakh per annum for all categories under the scheme and would be applicable from the academic session 2018-19. An income certificate would be required for fresh applicants only.