CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj: ‘Marks can be reassessed for theory papers, not practical’

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rolls out changes linked to board examinations in 2026, students and parents continue to seek clarity on issues ranging from improvement examinations and eligibility criteria to attempts available after passing Class 12, and whether the two-board examination system will extend beyond Class 10. CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj responds to some of the most frequently asked questions.
What happens if a student misses a practical exam?
Generally, students are not missing their practical examinations. However, CBSE has made its online system in such a way that schools may reschedule the examination or mark the student absent, as the case may be. Accordingly, further action is taken by the school with due permission of the Board to address such issues, if any.
Can practical marks be improved in the second attempt?
In both classes, X and XII, there is no provision for improvement of marks in the practical. Improvement is allowed for theory only.
How are CBSE practical examination dates decided?
In Class X, internal assessment is a continuous process, i.e. during the full session, assessment is done. At the end of the session, the performance of the student is uploaded on the CBSE portal. Schedule of uploading starts from 1st January and it goes upto mid-February.
In Class XII, practical examinations are conducted after the session is over, generally in December each year, in summer-bound schools and in October in winter-bound schools. Accordingly, in summer-bound schools, practical examinations start from 1st January to about mid-February. In winter-bound schools, practical examinations start from 1st November to mid-December.
Does notebook submission matter for internal assessment marks in Class 10 (2025-26)?
Yes. Five marks include practical / laboratory work that is done throughout the year. The students should maintain a record of the same. Practical assessment is continuous. All practical work listed in the syllabus must be completed. Therefore, notebook submission matters for internal assessment marks in Class 10th.
How is internal assessment weightage calculated in the final result?
In Class X, candidates appearing for class X examination will have to secure overall 33% marks (combining theory and practical/internal assessment) in the subjects to be eligible to pass that subject.
In Class XII, the pass marks in each subject of external examination shall be 33%. In case of a subject involving practical work, a candidate must obtain 33% marks in theory and 33% marks in practical separately in addition to 33% marks in aggregate in order to qualify in that subject.
