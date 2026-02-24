CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj: ‘Marks can be reassessed for theory papers, not practical’

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rolls out changes linked to board examinations in 2026, students and parents continue to seek clarity on issues ranging from improvement examinations and eligibility criteria to attempts available after passing Class 12, and whether the two-board examination system will extend beyond Class 10. CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj responds to some of the most frequently asked questions.

What happens if a student misses a practical exam?

Generally, students are not missing their practical examinations. However, CBSE has made its online system in such a way that schools may reschedule the examination or mark the student absent, as the case may be. Accordingly, further action is taken by the school with due permission of the Board to address such issues, if any.