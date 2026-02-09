CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj: ‘First exam mandatory, attempt second only if improvement required’

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) prepares to introduce the two-exam system for Class 10 students in 2026, the move aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has raised questions among students, parents, and schools about structure, eligibility, flexibility, and evaluation. CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj answers frequently raised questions around the issue:

How will the two Class 10 Board exam sessions be structured?

CBSE will conduct two Board examinations for Class 10 in 2026 — the first from February 17 to March 9, and the second from May 15 to June 1, both to be conducted on the same syllabus.

It is mandatory for students to appear in the first examination. The second exam is intended as an opportunity to improve performance in the first attempt. CBSE advises students to prepare seriously for the first and not assume that the second attempt will be a fallback.