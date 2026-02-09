CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj: ‘First exam mandatory, attempt second only if improvement required’

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) prepares to introduce the two-exam system for Class 10 students in 2026, the move aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has raised questions among students, parents, and schools about structure, eligibility, flexibility, and evaluation. CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj answers frequently raised questions around the issue:
How will the two Class 10 Board exam sessions be structured?
CBSE will conduct two Board examinations for Class 10 in 2026 — the first from February 17 to March 9, and the second from May 15 to June 1, both to be conducted on the same syllabus.
It is mandatory for students to appear in the first examination. The second exam is intended as an opportunity to improve performance in the first attempt. CBSE advises students to prepare seriously for the first and not assume that the second attempt will be a fallback.
Is the second exam mandatory, or optional? Which marks will be considered final?
The second Board examination is optional. Students may choose to appear only if they wish to improve their scores. For the final result, the better score in the two exams will be considered for computation of the final result. Parents are advised not to put undue pressure on their wards to appear for the second examination if improvement is not required.
How many subjects can be attempted twice under the two-board exam system? Is it limited to specific subjects?
Under the scheme, a student can appear for improvement in a maximum of three subjects in the second examination.
If a student fails in some subjects in the first exam, what happens?
Students who fail in two subjects in the first examination will be placed in the compartment category and allowed to appear in the second one.
However, students who fail or do not appear in three or more subjects will not be eligible for the second examination. They will be able to appear in the main Board examinations in 2027.
Will the syllabus be reduced or remain the same for the second attempt?
The syllabus for the second examination will remain the same as that of the first examination.
What flexibility is available for sports and CWSN students?
Students participating in sports and those belonging to the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category will be extended facilities in both the first and second examinations in accordance with the existing CBSE policies.
Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal slam Pakistan's poor batting in T20 World Cup opener against Netherlands, singling out experienced players Babar Azam, Nawaz, and Shadab Khan. Faheem Ashraf's impressive performance saved the day, but the team's inconsistency and lack of game awareness are worrying.