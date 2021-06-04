CBSE constitutes special committee, Class 12 evaluation strategy to be finalised by June 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the setting up of a special committee to devise an evaluation policy for Class 12 students. The committee will decide the well-defined objective criteria for the evaluation of Class 12 students and will submit its report within 10 days.

“We’re in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. Parents, teachers, principals and students need to wait for it a bit. Also request all not to panic,” Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE, had earlier told ANI.

In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that CBSE Class 12 Board Exams would not be held this year. Soon after, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has scrapped its ISC examination.

Following the Centre’s decision, more states called off their board exams, a few others said they will take a call soon. Rajasthan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha and Uttarakhand have also cancelled the Class 12 board exams. Haryana too has scrapped Class 12 exams this week.