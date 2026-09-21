AIIMS expert answers students on battling peer pressure in CBSE ‘Talkathon’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Sunday, conducted a 45-minute interactive talkathon on the theme of “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat”, wherein it brought together experts, educators and students for an open conversation on substance abuse prevention, officials said.

While explaining the central idea behind this session, a senior official said, “At the core of this innovative initiative to engage directly with students through social media platforms like X, Instagram and YouTube, lies the idea that for realising the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047, it is pertinent to have a strong foundation in these children and young adults who will be the youth of tomorrow taking forward the mantle of Viksit Bharat and hence the importance of making healthy and responsible choices.”