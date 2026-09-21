AIIMS expert answers students on battling peer pressure in CBSE ‘Talkathon’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Sunday, conducted a 45-minute interactive talkathon on the theme of “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat”, wherein it brought together experts, educators and students for an open conversation on substance abuse prevention, officials said.
While explaining the central idea behind this session, a senior official said, “At the core of this innovative initiative to engage directly with students through social media platforms like X, Instagram and YouTube, lies the idea that for realising the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047, it is pertinent to have a strong foundation in these children and young adults who will be the youth of tomorrow taking forward the mantle of Viksit Bharat and hence the importance of making healthy and responsible choices.”
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CBSE also expanded the area of questioning by inviting queries from students through popular social media platforms on the subject using hashtags #NashaMuktYuva and #CBSETalkathon.
Watch the CBSE Talkathon NOW and hear experts address questions from students on dealing with substance abuse.https://t.co/EMJ4t90niF#CBSETalkathon #NashaMuktYuva@EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India @PIB_Edu @AkashvaniAIR @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/JqxnJiJxux
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) September 20, 2026
The expert panel answering the questions of students consisted of Nand Kumar, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, New Delhi; Alka Awasthi, principal, Mayoor School, Noida; and Anees C, Additional Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, New Delhi.
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“The questions raised included apprehensions about mental health, how to overcome peer pressure, vital steps for de-addiction etc. The panellists gave a patient hearing to the queries, as they came live on the social media platforms,” the official added.
(With inputs from PTI)