CBSE Compartment results 2018: Re-verification notice released, apply at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Compartment results 2018: Candidates who appeared for the CBSE Compartment examinations, the results of which were declared this week, can now apply for re-verification. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, cbse.nic.in.

More than two lakh candidates have appeared for the CBSE compartment exams this year. Results were declared on the official websites, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Compartment results 2018: How to apply for re-verification

Candidates who want to re-verify their marks can do so through the official website, cbse.nic.in, by paying an application fee of Rs 500. Meanwhile, the candidates who want to obtain a photocopy of the answer sheet, have to pay Rs 500 per subject for Class 10, and Rs 700 per subject for Class 12. For re-evaluation, the candidates have to pay a processing fees of Rs 100.

Central Board of Secondary Education will upload the results on the official websites, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. In case, there is any change of marks, a formal letter will be sent to the applicant by speed post.

CBSE Compartment results 2018: Important dates

Verification of Marks

Commencement of online application for marks verification: August 13

Last date for submission of application for marks verification: August 17

Processing fees: Upto August 20 (Monday)

Obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer sheets

Online application: August 27-28

Processing fees: Upto August 30 (Thursday)

Re-evaluation

Online application: September 4-5

Processing fees: September 7, 2018.

