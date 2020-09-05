CBSE compartment exams for Classes X, XII from September 22

Earlier in the day, the CBSE told the Supreme Court that it is taking all precautions for conducting the compartment exams. (Representational image)

The CBSE’s compartment examinations for Classes X and XII will be held from September 22, the board notified on Friday.

For Class XII students, the exams will be held between September 22 and 29, while for Class X students they will be held between September 22 and 28.

These will be the first physical examinations conducted by the board for school students since board examinations were halted and remaining examinations cancelled after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March.

According to guidelines issued by the board, all candidates will be required to carry their own hand sanitiser in transparent bottles and water bottles. All candidates have to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Earlier in the day, the CBSE told the Supreme Court that it is taking all precautions for conducting the compartment exams.

Advocate Rupesh Kumar, appearing for the board, told a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna that the number of centres for the exams has been increased to 1,278. He added that in a class where 40 students could sit, only 12 will sit now.

The court was hearing a plea seeking cancellation of the compartment exams in view of the Covid-19 situation.

The counsel for the petitioner said CBSE had not yet said why the compartment exam cannot be cancelled. Saying that it will not be possible to conduct the exams by September, the counsel said that the students will fall in the category of failed students.

The court will take this up for hearing on September 10. It asked the CBSE to file a short affidavit.

