AISA demands cancellation of CBSE compartment exams, in a letter to Education Minister

The All India Students Association (AISA) claims to have written a letter to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and education ministers of all states asking not to hold the compartment exams. The student union, which has been opposing holding of any exam amid the pandemic, wrote letters on behalf of students who had failed in a subject with a margin of one to seven marks.

The letter states, “Students feel wronged as a large number of candidates have been granted marks without having to sit for exams. They have been given extremely generous marks without having to perform.” Thus, these students should also be given grace marks or be promoted based on internal assessment, as per the letter.

Students who have got provisional admission in colleges are at risk of losing a significant amount of money which they had paid as first-year fees for their seats in college, claims the letter stating that students and parents are being forced to risk their lives by conducting exams amid the pandemic.

Lack of resources, especially for students in Bihar, Mumbai and Assam who had to face floods and those who have moved cities and have no or little access to any teacher or counsel to guide them, besides mental health issues are also some of the issues raised by AISA against conducting the exams.

CBSE had earlier stated that if the compartment exams are not conducted, the future of a large number of candidates will be adversely affected. It stated that even as the board was receiving requests for not holding compartmental exams, these requests cannot be acceded by the CBSE.

CBSE had earlier in Supreme Court said that the compartmental exam facility will be given to students who have failed as well as those who are not happy with the marks given on the basis of a new assessment scheme. CBSE also informed that the compartment exams will be held amid precautions.

