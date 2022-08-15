CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card 2022 Released: Check how to download

CBSE compartment exam admit card 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the compartment exams. Students who are registered for the compartment exams can now download their hall tickets from the official CBSE websites — parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in, cbse.gov.in.

To download the hall tickets, students would require to key in their user ID and password at the official CBSE website.

CBSE compartment exam admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE websites — cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘Pariksha Sangam’.

Step 3: On the new window, click on ‘continue’.

Step 4: Then, click on the link for ‘schools’, and then for ‘pre exam activities’.

Step 5: On the new page, click on the link for ‘Admit card, centre material for comptt exam 2022’.

Step 6: Key in your user ID, password and security pin.

Advertisement

Step 7: You will find your admit card. Download and save for future reference.

The user ID is actually the affiliation number that the candidates were given for class 9 and 11 registration by the official authorities.

It is advised that students check their admit cards properly to ensure there is no error in spellings of other details. Students should remember to carry their admit cards with them to the exam centre as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre premises without showing the hall tickets first.