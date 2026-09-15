CBSE commences month-long support programme for Class 10th, 12th Ladakh students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Monday, started a month-long in-person support programme for government school students enrolled in classes 10 and 12. As per the board’s official announcement on X, the programme is being conducted across 10 locations in the union territory of Ladakh, officials said.

The 10 locations selected for this in-person support programme include Leh, Nubra (two places), Shams, Zanskar, Kargil, Drass, Changthang, Sankoo and Chiktan.

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CBSE has introduced the programme with an aim to strengthen students’ subject understanding and prepare them for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board examinations, as stated by the board.