CBSE commences month-long support programme for Class 10th, 12th Ladakh students

CBSE has introduced the programme with an aim to strengthen students' subject understanding and prepare them for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board examinations, as stated by the board.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiSep 15, 2026 09:53 AM IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 Ladakh students(Photo: AI Generated)
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Monday, started a month-long in-person support programme for government school students enrolled in classes 10 and 12. As per the board’s official announcement on X, the programme is being conducted across 10 locations in the union territory of Ladakh, officials said.

The 10 locations selected for this in-person support programme include Leh, Nubra (two places), Shams, Zanskar, Kargil, Drass, Changthang, Sankoo and Chiktan.

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CBSE has introduced the programme with an aim to strengthen students’ subject understanding and prepare them for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board examinations, as stated by the board.

For Class 10 students, the programme will mainly cover mathematics and science, whereas Class 12 students will be given academic assistance in Science stream subjects like physics, chemistry and mathematics, and economics, the board outlined.

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“The programme focuses on subject-wise academic preparation, assessment strategies, examination techniques, time management and effective approaches to Board examinations,” CBSE said.

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The board further added that for the delivery of the programme, experienced teachers and resource persons from various CBSE-affiliated schools across the country have been nominated.

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