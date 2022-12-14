scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

CBSE Classes 10th, 12th date sheet not releasing this week: Official

CBSE Board Exams 2023: “We are currently processing data of students, the date sheet will not be released this week,” Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj told indianexpress.com

cbse.gov.in, CBSE, CBSE Class 10th datesheet, CBSE class 12th date sheet, CBSE board exams, CBSE board exams 2023CBSE Board Exams 2023: The practical exams will begin from January 1, 2023. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Amid reports of the CBSE date sheet for classes 10 and 12 being released shortly, a board official told indianexpress.com that they are not releasing the schedule this week. Once released, the CBSE date sheet will be available at the official website- cbse.gov.in.

“We are currently processing data of students, the date sheet will not be released this week,” Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj told indianexpress.com.

Also Read |CBSE theory exams from February 15, timetable not released yet

The CBSE board exams for classes will begin on February 15, 2023 and the practical exams will commence on January 1. The board recently released a subject-wise marks break-up for both the board classes ahead of the practical exams. And, also warned the students against fake datesheets doing rounds on the internet.

The practical exams for class 12 will have external examiners appointed by the Board while class 10 will have internal examiners.

Recently, the Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi said in the Lok Sabha that class 10 will have 40 per cent competency based questions and class 12 will have 30 per cent competency-based questions.

