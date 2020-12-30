CBSE Classes 10th, 12th board exam dates to release tomorrow

While the exact date sheet for CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams 2021 will be announced tomorrow by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, there still is a great deal of information about the upcoming boards which we already know. First, we have an idea about when the exam will be held. Pokhriyal in his last interaction had said that exams can be held anytime after February. Even as there has been a huge demand on Twitter to hold the boards in May, the exams are not expected to be delayed beyond a couple of months.

While the dates will be revealed tomorrow, we do know about the mode of exams. It will be held offline or in pen-and-paper mode even as most of the session has been held online. Just like the 2020 academic session, 2021 board exams too will be held amid strict precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wearing masks will be a must and social distancing will be maintained.

There also will be more questions testing the subject-wise understanding of the student and not the ability to mug-up, claims CBSE. There will be more case-study based questions wherein a paragraph will be given to students and they will have to answer questions after reading the paragraph. This will assess students on their reading, understanding, interpretation, and answer writing abilities and move away from the rot learning, said Joseph Emmanuel, director, academics at CBSE. Sample papers based on the new pattern have also been released on the CBSE official website.

Further, CBSE has also reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 board exams by 30 per cent considering the loss of academic hours due to the pandemic. “The Heads of Schools and Teachers may ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics. However, the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for internal assessment and year-end board examination,” CBSE had said in an official statement earlier.