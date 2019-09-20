CBSE Classes 10, 12 sample question papers released, check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for the Classes 10, 12 examinations. The sample question papers of Bengali, English, Arabic, Accountancy, Physical Science, Chemistry, Geography, Mathematics, other subjects have been released.

The sample question papers are now available at the website- cbseacademic.nic.in. The Class 10, 12 examinations will be conducted from February. The official dates of the examinations will be released soon.

Delhi govt to pay CBSE Class 10, 12 fees for govt schools students

The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the government’s proposal of paying the CBSE examination fees of around 3.14 lakh students of Class X and XII of the government schools from 2019-20. The move will cost the dispensation Rs 57 crore.

“The Cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday chaired by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the Department of Education’s proposal that the Delhi government will pay the CBSE examination fees of class X and XII students of government, government aided schools, including taken over schools and Patrachar vidyalayas,” a senior government official said.

The government had announced that it will pay the fees following fee hike by the Central Board of secondary Education (CBSE) notified last month. The fees for general category students for classes 10 and 12 was doubled from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 for five subjects.