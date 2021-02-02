CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: Pokhriyal to announce schedule today

Check CBSE exam datesheets. Designed by Gargi Singh/ Representational

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheet of classes 10 and 12 examinations today. The exams is scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 10, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said earlier. The datesheet will be available at cbse.nic.in.

The exam will be held in the offline written mode and paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions. The syllabus of the exam has also been reduced to 30 per cent. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. However, there could be an alternative to practical exams if the schools could not able to conduct it owing to the pandemic, Nishank said.

The exams will be held following the COVID-19 pandemic protocols, wearing face mask, carrying hand sanitisers will be a must and social distancing will be maintained.