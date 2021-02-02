scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Budget 2021
CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: Pokhriyal to announce schedule today

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: The exam will be held in the offline written mode and paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions. The syllabus of the exam has also been reduced to 30 per cent.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 2, 2021 10:55:31 am
CBSE A 1200Check CBSE exam datesheets. Designed by Gargi Singh/ Representational

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheet of classes 10 and 12 examinations today. The exams is scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 10, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said earlier. The datesheet will be available at cbse.nic.in.

The exam will be held in the offline written mode and paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions. The syllabus of the exam has also been reduced to 30 per cent. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. However, there could be an alternative to practical exams if the schools could not able to conduct it owing to the pandemic, Nishank said.

The exams will be held following the COVID-19 pandemic protocols, wearing face mask, carrying hand sanitisers will be a must and social distancing will be maintained.

CBSE exam datesheets 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Check schedule of classes 10, 12

10:55 (IST)02 Feb 2021
CBSE Classes 10, 12 exams schedule today 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheets of classes 10 and 12 exams on Tuesday, February 2. The exams will be held in offline mode from May 4 to June 10. 

CBSE 759 Check CBSE exam datesheets. Designed by Gargi Singh/ Representational

CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam schedule 2021 LIVE UPDATES: CBSE will announce the results of class 10, 12 exams by July 15.

Last year, a total of 88.78 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam, and 91.46 per cent passed the class 10 exam.

