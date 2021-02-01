CBSE Classes 10, 12 datesheets 2021 release date and time

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2021: The exam schedule for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10 and 12 exams will be released on February 2. The exam will be held in the offline mode from May 4 to June 10. The candidates can check the datesheet through the website– cbse.nic.in, once released.

The admit card is likely to be released in April. This year, the syllabus has been reduced to 30 per cent, and the paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2021: How to check schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’

Step 3: Class 10/ 12 exam schedule will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The exams will be held amid COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, wearing face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. The result will be announced by July 15.

Last year, the results were announced in July. A total of 88.78 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam, and 91.46 per cent became successful in the class 10 exam.