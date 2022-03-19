CBSE Class 12 term-1 Board results 2022 LIVE Updates: Result declared, students will not be able to check scorecards online

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE term-1 board exams 2022 results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released the results of class 12 term-1 board exams. Students who appeared for term-1 exams may check their scorecards at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in at a later stage but the result is not available online at the moment.

The CBSE concluded the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 for class 12 on December 22, 2021. Once the results are out, the candidates can check their scores on the official websites. The students can also check the results on the DigiLocker and UMANG app.

The CBSE term-1 class 12 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result, and no students will be failed in this term. The marks in term 1 will also include the internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools

The CBSE term-2 exams will be held in April and May depending on the Covid-19 situations. The question papers will base on both MCQ and long-form questions. The dateseet for term-2 exams will be released after the declaration of the term 1 result.

Last year, the CBSE board exams were cancelled due to covid and the board developed alternate assessment criteria for evaluating the students.