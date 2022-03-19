scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 19, 2022
CBSE Class 12 term-1 Board results 2022 LIVE Updates: Result declared, students will not be able to check scorecards online

CBSE term-1 Board Exams 2022 Results LIVE Updates: The board is informing schools only about the theory performance of the Class 12 students in a collective manner. "Hence, the performance of individual students will not be made available on the website," CBSE said.

New Delhi
Updated: March 19, 2022 8:47:30 pm
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE term-1 board exams 2022 results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released the results of class 12 term-1 board exams. Students who appeared for term-1 exams may check their scorecards at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in at a later stage but the result is not available online at the moment.

The CBSE concluded the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 for class 12 on December 22, 2021. Once the results are out, the candidates can check their scores on the official websites.  The students can also check the results on the DigiLocker and UMANG app.

The CBSE term-1 class 12 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result, and no students will be failed in this term. The marks in term 1 will also include the internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools

The CBSE term-2 exams will be held in April and May depending on the Covid-19 situations. The question papers will base on both MCQ and long-form questions. The dateseet for term-2 exams will be released after the declaration of the term 1 result.

Last year, the CBSE board exams were cancelled due to covid and the board developed alternate assessment criteria for evaluating the students.

Live Blog

CBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: How to check scores via websites and apps

20:47 (IST)19 Mar 2022
How is CBSE 12th Result 2022 calculated?

The information about the performance of students is based on the marks uploaded by the schools. In the subjects where the assessment was not done by the schools, performance based on the scanning of OMR sheets has been communicated to the schools. 

20:38 (IST)19 Mar 2022
Performance of students communicated to schools: CBSE

"Performance of students in term-1 examinations being communicated to the schools," CBSE said in an official notice on Saturday. The board is informing schools only about the theory performance of the Class 12 students in a collective manner. "Hence, the performance of individual students will not be made available on the website," CBSE said. 

20:26 (IST)19 Mar 2022
CBSE class 12 board exams were conducted in December 2021

The exams were conducted in an offline mode from December 1 to December 22, 2021. For the first time, the Board conducted exams on an OMR sheet for multiple-choice questions. Each question carried equal marks that aggregated to a total of 40 marks.

20:22 (IST)19 Mar 2022
CBSE class 12 term-1 result 2021 declared

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released the results of class 12 term-1 board exams. Students' marks have been sent to their respective schools. 

CBSE result, CBSE class 10 term result, CBSE The CBSE term-1 exams were conducted in an offline mode in November-December 2021. File

Every year, CBSE releases sample papers for class 10, 12 board exams a few months prior to the commencement of the board exams. As per the board’s tentative plan, term-2 sample papers are expected to be released soon on the official website of the board at cbse.gov.in.

