CBSE class 12 Political Science: ‘Paper follows NCERT pattern’; check analysis

CBSE Board political science exam for class 12 was held today. Representational Image/ file CBSE Board political science exam for class 12 was held today. Representational Image/ file

CBSE class 12 Political Science analysis: Over 1.99 lakh (1,99,763) students appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 12 examination that was conducted on Friday, March 6, 2020. According to students, the paper was quite easy and followed the pattern of NCERT curriculum.

The CBSE in its statement said, “There were 2698 centres for 199763 registered candidates for CBSE class XII Political Science exam held today in India including entire Delhi and foreign countries. It is encouraging to note that more than 98 per cent students appeared in the exam from northeast Delhi. CBSE class X exam for Elements of Business was also held smoothly at 60 centres.”

CBSE class 12 political Science paper CBSE class 12 political Science paper

According to Ravi Arora, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kolkata, “The paper was quite easy, except the one-marker section which is a bit conceptual. Apart from it, all the questions follow the pattern of NCERT module.” He is expecting to score marks above 70.

VIDEO | Board exams 2020: How to focus on studies and avoid distractions?

Another student Gargi Malhotra said the paper was moderate, apart from one-marker, and the eight-marker questions were slightly lengthy. “The eight-markers are slightly lengthy, and the one-marker is conceptual. Apart from these, the paper is quite easy, and easy to solve,” the student commented.

CBSE class 12 political Science paper CBSE class 12 political Science paper

Imrana Shahin, PGT Political Science teacher, VidyaGyan said the paper was comparatively easy, and only the one-marker section was difficult to answer. “The students who have a thorough knowledge on the subject, can only answer the one-marker. The other sections are quite easy, and marks above 65 can be expected.” The average students can get marks above 65, while the highest can be 80, the teacher mentioned.

Over 30 lakh students are appearing for both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations that began on February 15 and will continue till March 30, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd