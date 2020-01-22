CBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2020 for private mode released, what to check in hall ticket

CBSE admit card: Download at cbse.nic.in CBSE admit card: Download at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the students appearing for the board exams in private mode. Students can download their admit card from the official website, cbse.nic.in. Several students are unable to open the website due to sudden rush on the server, hence, students need to maintain patience and try again.

As per rules, it is mandatory for every student to bring the admit card to the exam hall for verification and authentication purpose. While for regular mode students, schools get admit card, for private mode candidates have to download the same on their own as well check error, in case any, in the same.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on mode of log-in based on documents you have

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download and take print out

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2020: What to check

In the admit card, candidates will have to check if their name, parents name as mentioned while filling the form. Also, one needs to check the passport-sized photo, exam dates and venue.

The CBSE board exams will begin from February 15. To pass the exams, candidates need to score 33 per cent marks in theory as well as practical, separately.

