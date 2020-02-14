30.96 lakh to appear for CBSE 10th, 12th exams, fewer than last year

CBSE exams will begin from February 15. (Representational image) CBSE exams will begin from February 15. (Representational image)

CBSE Board exams 2020: As many as 30,96,771 lakh students will be appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and class 12 board exams that will commence tomorrow. This is a slight decline from last year when 31.14 lakh students registered for the same. This year, 18,89,878 candidates will be appearing for class 10 and 12,06,893 students will be giving class 12 exams. The board exams for class 10 will be held from February 15 to March 20 and for class 12, the same will be held from March 30.

Out of these, there are 7,88,195 girls, 11,01,664 boys and 19 transgenders in class 10 and 5,22,819 girls, 6,84,068 boys and six transgenders in class 12 exams. As many as 6,844 students with special needs (CWSN) will be appearing for class 10 and 3,718 CWSN students for class 12 in India. The registered candidates with special needs in foreign schools are 216 in class 10 and 126 in class 12.

In video| CBSE Board exams: How to increase focus

According to the board, 5376 exam centres have been set-up for class 10 and 4,983 for class 12. The number of schools this year for class 12 are 20,398 and 13,119 for class 12 in India.

ALSO READ | Board exam results: 10th, 12th passing marks of CBSE, Bihar Board and other state boards

There are 79 exam centres for class 10 and 72 centres in class 12 in foreign schools. The number of foreign schools for Class 10 are 193 and 143 for class 12.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd