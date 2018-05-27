CBSE Class XII results Out: Students fare better, overall pass percentage sees jump

(Left) Arpit Singh from DPS, Nerul, scored 98.6 per cent in Science stream. Narendra Vaskar (Left) Arpit Singh from DPS, Nerul, scored 98.6 per cent in Science stream. Narendra Vaskar

THE CENTRAL Board of Secondary Education announced its Class XII results on Saturday and although no city student made it to the top three ranks in the country, the overall performance has improved, said principals.

The Chennai region of CBSE, of which Maharashtra is a part, has recorded a 1.3 per cent jump in the overall pass percentage. At a pass percentage of 93.87, students in the region are 10 percentage points ahead of the national average of 83.01.

With several schools in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region recording a 100 per cent pass percentage, principals claimed that results were better than last year when a new moderation policy had resulted in a marginal drop in the overall pass percentages. “Unlike last year, most of the students, who we had expected to score well, have done better. This year’s results are much better than last year’s,” said Deepshikha Srivastava, principal of Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri.

At Apeejay School in Nerul, 125 out of a total 156 students scored above 75 per cent, said principal Rakesh Joshi. “Students have done better in Physics than anticipated given that the paper was tough,” said Nikita Bajaj of RN Podar School, Santacruz, where all the students who appeared for the exams passed. At DAV Public School in Nerul too, all the students have passed, scoring above 60 per cent. “Students have done exceptionally well this year,” said Jose Kurian, principal of DAV Nerul and the western regional director of DAV Group of Schools. Kurian said he noticed a dip in the performance of students in English and Biology across schools.

Seventeen-year-old Harneet Singh, from RN Podar School, emerged as one of the top scorers in the Commerce stream with 98.6 per cent. “It is pretty overwhelming right now but I thought I had done pretty well in all of my exams. So this was expected,” said the aspiring economist, who now plans to apply to colleges in Mumbai and Delhi. Arpit Singh from DPS, Nerul, also scored 98.6 per cent in the Science stream.

Yashna Kumari, who hails from a family of engineers, has scored 96.8 per cent in Humanities from DPS, Nerul. “My father is an engineer, mother a PhD in Chemistry and brother is currently pursuing a dual degree at the Goa campus of BITS Pilani. But I was always interested in Social Sciences,” said Kumari, who has applied to St Xavier’s, Mumbai, and Delhi University for a BA in Economics.

