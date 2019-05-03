CBSE Class XII results: Most Pune schools score a 100%

A majority of CBSE schools in the city recorded 100 per cent results with students scoring up to 97.8 per cent in the Class XII CBSE exams, results of which were announced on Thursday. Pune students across Science, Commerce and Humanities streams scored equally well.

There was a one per cent dip in the overall pass percentage of students in the Chennai region covering Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This year, the overall pass percentage of this region stood at 92.93 per cent. Three students from Army Public School, Kirkee, were among the top scorers in the city scoring over 96 per cent across Science, Commerce and Humanities streams.

Vibhhu Sharma (97.6 per cent) stood first in Science stream at APS, Kirkee, whereas both Anushka Krishna and Barnita Basanta scored 97.8 per cent to jointly top the Humanities stream at the school. Sharma, who hailed the training offered by his school for his success, scored a cent per cent in Mathematics and 99 in Physics. On his career plans, Sharma said, “I am preparing for JEE Advanced and wish to take up engineering. But, will also consider research if I manage to get admission at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).”

Shubha Mukherji from DPS, who scored 97.8 in Humanities, said she did not expect such scores. “I feel highly overwhelmed and plan to pursue further studies in Psychology,” said Mukherji, who is a self-taught singer-cum-songwriter. So far, she has released two English songs on multiple apps.

Medha Arora (97.4 per cent) from DPS topped the Commerce stream. All 141 students from the school passed the exam this year. At GG International School, Drishti Peshwani (96.8 per cent) and Shrushti Sharma (95 per cent) secured top ranks in Science and Commerce streams, respectively. Sonali Thakur, who is partially visually impaired, scored 97 in English and 98 in Business Studies. With 119 students having appeared for the exams, the school’s pass percentage is 97 per cent.

Sanskriti School too registered 100 per cent success. Aadit Deshpande emerged as the school topper scoring 97.2 per cent. The Orbis School secured cent per cent results with Himanshu Kodre (95.2 per cent), from Science stream, topping the school.

Similarly, Global Indian International School in Chinchwad had all their 81 students pass the boards with Mehak Johari and Madhura Gune scoring 97.4 per cent each to top the school and Humanities stream. At Akshara International, all 73 students have cleared the exams with 35 of them scoring above 90 per cent. Chirag Hegde was the topper with 96.20 per cent.

Mrunmayee Nerlikar from Science stream stood first at Vikhe Patil Memorial School scoring 98 per cent. All 69 students at the school passed the exams. Poornima Sharma scored 85.4 per cent to top the Air Force School, Chandan Nagar.

At the Indira National School, Gurpreet Bhasin scored 96 per cent from the Commerce stream and topped the school whereas Karan Bellad came third in Humanities stream at the school, fighting learning disabilities. The CBSE announced Class XII results in 28 days this year, a record. Thirteen lakh students appeared for the exams this year. The country’s overall pass per cent was 83.40 with Thiruvananthapuram topping the regions with a pass percentage of 98.20 per cent.

To facilitate more time for students to take up admissions, the board announced that it would conduct exams in early February starting next year onwards. Similarly, the total number of regions would be increased from 10 to 16 next year.