CBSE Class XII results: Father carpenter, son carves niche by scoring 90.8 per cent

By Kanav Bali

“My hard work paid off,” said Salman Ahmed of St John’s School, Chandigarh, who scored 90.8 per cent in CBSE Class XII, the results of which were announced on Saturday. Ahmed, whose father is a carpenter, is one of the top scorers of Chandigarh in science streams in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

“I am really happy. Honestly, I was expecting this as I had worked hard for it. I was determined to score well in my board exams. My parents are really happy,” said Salman whose mother is a homemaker. “I had biology, physics, chemistry, English and physical education as my subjects. Biology was my favourite,” added Ahmed who likes basketball and football.

“I was even in my school’s basketball team in Class 10. These games were my stress buster. I used to study for seven to eight hours a day. If the subject is tough, like physics, it went up to nine-10 hours. But I always kept an hour everyday for playing.”

He further said he was preparing for the exams every day. “I always made sure that all my concepts were clear. I always went to my teachers for help. And during the last phase, it was all self study,” he said. About his future plans, he said he sat for NEET a few days back. “Now I have my AIMS entrance test on Sunday.”

