CBSE Class XII results: Bhavan Vidyalaya student tops Tricity with 99.4%, bracketed third in country along with 18 others

DISHANT JINDAL, a non-medical student from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, topped the Tricity with a score of 99.4 per cent in the CBSE Class XII examinations, results of which were declared here on Thursday afternoon. Bringing laurels to Chandigarh, Dishant shared third rank in the country along with 18 others with 497 marks out of 500 marks.

The results were announced on the CBSE website.

Adit Jindal from from DC Montessori School, Mani Manjra, scored 98.8 per cent in the non-medical stream itself.

In the humanities stream in the tricity, Anusha Nagar, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, topped with a score of 98.8 per cent.

In the commerce stream, Arushi Mahajan topped with a score of 98.8 per cent. Mahajan is a student of SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Chetanya Mittal, a student of Sri Guru Harikrishan Model School, Sector 38, topped in the medical stream with a score of 97.8 per cent.

Non-Medical

Dishant Jindal

Dishant Jindal stated that his preparation was really organised which helped him to focus on all the subjects equally.

Distribution of time among all subjects is the key to score good marks, he says. He aims to prepare for JEE mains and aspires to take admission in IIT-Bombay.

“Questions in the exam are mostly from the course books itself. So one should just keep practising,” said the boy who is very fond of cricket and other outdoor sports.

Dishant’s father runs a medical store in Panchkula while his mother is a homemaker. His elder sister is working with HP.

Adit Jindal

A taekwondo black belt champion and a piano player, Jindal aspires to be a computer engineer.

“I would daily put in five to six hours of self-study. I feel being focused is the key to achieve your aim,” Jindal stated.

Jindal scored a perfect 100 in Maths and Chemistry, 97 in Physics, 99 marks in Physcial education and 98 in English.

Commerce stream

Aarushi Mahajan

For Mahajan, staying away from social media was the key to her success.

“My teachers have been really supportive. I stayed away from social media as it is a big distraction. Concentrating on the studies throughout the year is really important as eleventh-hour study won’t work,” Mahajan said.

Mahajan wants to become an investment banker.

Humanities

Anusha Nagar

For Nagar, constant practice and no eleventh-hour study was the key.

“There is just one rule that I followed and that was constant practice. We cannot prepare the full syllabus in the last few months. We need to divide our efforts and keep on practising throughout the year. Rest my teachers have really supported me. I would directly seek my teacher’s advice because you need to correct yourself that very moment. One should not leave any doubt for the end,” Anusha Nagar said.

Medical stream

Chetanya Mittal

Mittal believes that hard work is the key to success.

“I did not stay away from social media completely because it sometimes helps as well. Social contact is something which keeps us in touch with people around and you don’t feel isolated. I have been preparing for various competitive exams so I have been putting in constant hard work for two years,” Mittal said.