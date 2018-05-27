CBSE Class XII exams: Kerala boy, expelled from school for hugging girl, secures 91 per cent

There were also allegations that the school officials had hacked into the boy’s Instagram account to obtain pictures of him and the girl. (Representational photo) There were also allegations that the school officials had hacked into the boy’s Instagram account to obtain pictures of him and the girl. (Representational photo)

A student, who was expelled by school authorities for hugging a girl during a competition last year, has secured 91 per cent marks in Class XII examination, the results for which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) on Saturday.

In July last year, the boy had embraced a girl, class XI student, after she had won a competition during an arts festival at St Thomas Central School in Thiruvananthapuram. Following the incident, the school authorities had expelled both the students in August last year, claiming they violated the discipline.

However, on the back of an extensive media campaign and involvement of local MP Shashi Tharoor, who held several rounds of meeting between the students’ families and school authorities, the two students were finally taken back in January and allowed to write their exams. There were also allegations that the school officials had hacked into the boy’s Instagram account to obtain pictures of him and the girl.

The boy’s father, who works as an engineer, said: “Despite losing four months of classes, he did not lose his mental spirit because of support from the family, the society and the media. It was because of the media’s support that he was even taken back into the school.”

He added that his son now wishes to pursue a career in law or business administration.

