CBSE class XII board results: After 7 yrs, private schools fare better than govt ones

Delhi’s private schools have fared better than government schools in the CBSE class XII exams after seven years. Though the city’s class XII performance is better than the national average, its class X performance in government schools dipped to below the national average after the high of 2021.
Since 2015, Delhi’s government schools have consistently been achieving better pass percentages than private schools in the class XII board examinations. In step with the national trend, the class XII pass percentage in both private and government schools in Delhi is lower this year than in 2021. Private schools have a slightly higher pass percentage of 97.65 when compared to the government schools’ 96.01%. The last time government schools had a lower pass percentage was in 2014, when they had 88.78% and private schools had 92.09%. However, both have a higher pass percentage than the national percentage of 92.71.
In both class XII and X, the difference between scores resulting from last year’s internally computed results at the school level and this year’s return to external board examination is visible nationally with a slip in pass percentages in both grades.
However, it is starkest in the performance of Delhi’s government schools in class X. With the introduction of the alternate school-level assessment scheme last year, the pass percentage of Delhi government schools had surged from 82.61% to 97.52%, almost at par with the national pass percentage of 99.04%. However, this year, they have registered a pass percentage of 81.36%, below the national pass percentage of 94.4%. On the other hand, the city’s private schools performed ahead of the national average with a pass percentage of 95.99%.
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia highlighted that students took exams after facing exceptional challenges over two years of the pandemic and that their performance is better than those of pre-pandemic years. “It is worth mentioning here that Covid-induced school closure in the past two years had a serious impact on studies and emotional wellbeing of children. But despite this, when schools were reopened on a regular basis earlier this year, students-teachers worked hard and gave their best… This time, the Board exams were held in normal mode after two years and the pass percentage has been recorded 2% points higher this year..,” he said.
This year, 160 government schools recorded a 100% pass percentage in class XII while 95 had a 100% pass percentage in class X.
