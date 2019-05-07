CBSE Class X results: With 499 out of 500, meet those who got top rank

Ish Madan

Chaudhary Chhabil Dass Public School, Ghaziabad

Ish scored 100 in English, Hindi, maths and social science, losing one mark in science. “I was expecting to do well, but not so well. Even my parents were surprised. I now plan to take PCM (physics, chemistry and maths) and physical education in Class XII, and ultimately do engineering from one of the IITs,” he said.

His hobbies include playing and watching cricket, something he did even during his preparation for the board exams.

Shivani Lath

Mayoor School, Noida

Shivani scored 100 in all subjects except Hindi. “I took tuition for maths and science… I didn’t neglect any of my hobbies or my social life while preparing for the boards,” said Lath, adding that she was surprised by her marks.

She wants to take commerce with maths in class XII and go on to study chartered accountancy, before hopefully becoming an IAS officer. She is also interested in painting.

Taru Jain

St Angela Sophia Senior Sec School, Jaipur

Taru secured 499 out of 500. “I used to study for three-four hours every day… I paid equal attention to every subject. Not even in my wildest dreams did I expect such a result,” the 15-year-old said. While her father is a bank manager, her mother is a housewife. She likes playing badminton and is also interested in art.

Yogesh Kumar Gupta

St Patrick’s School, Jaunpur

Yogesh, who wants to be a doctor, attributed his success to his parents and teachers. “This is a very proud moment for us, we are extremely happy. He was always a good student… He wants to be doctor in the future and we will support his dream,” said Yogesh’s father Ravindra.

Divjot Kaur Jaggi

Convent of Jesus & Mary, Ambala Cantt

Divjot is already preparing

for medical entrance exams, though her dream is to be an IAS officer. She attributed her marks to regular studies and focus. Her father Savinder Singh Jaggi, a property adviser, said she has always studied hard.

Divjot also enjoys playing badminton and basketball, and plays the harmonium and casio.

Aryan Jha

Nand Vidya Niketan School, Jamnagar

Aryan scored 100 in English-Communicative, Sanskrit, math, social science. In science, he got 99 out of 100. “Aryan is very disciplined, we hardly help him with studying… He studies on his own and learns a lot from Google…,” said his father Ashok Jha.

Divyansh Wadhwa

Bal Bharti Public School, Noida

Divyansh said he wants to enter the field of nuclear physics after completing school. “Even during my regular study, I prefer studying physics and maths. I’m going to take up science and study at either MIT or the IITs later. I want to go into research,” he said.

In his near perfect score, he dropped only one mark in social science. He said that while he was expecting a good score, he had not expected 499 out of 500.

Siddhant Pengoriya

Lotus Valley International School, Noida

Even though he has opted for commerce in class XI, Siddhant said he has an inclination towards political science and law and hopes to study law after completing school. He said he has never attended tuition. “When I had any doubts in a subject, I would go to school for extra classes; those were very helpful,” he said.

Active in extra-curricular activities, he is interested in debating and Model United Nations.