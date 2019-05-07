CBSE Class X results: UP kids shine again

Students from Uttar Pradesh once again took the lead as CBSE announced its class X results Monday. Of the 13 who scored 499 out of 500, eight are from the state. Of the 13, seven are boys. The pass percentage of boys, nationally, is 90.14% while that for girls is 92.45%.

These students from Western Uttar Pradesh come under the Dehradun region, whose overall results have also seen a significant improvement — its pass percentage went up from 81.89% last year to 89.04% this year.

The other region which saw major improvement is Guwahati, where last year’s pass percentage was 62.29% as compared to 74.49% this year.

This is second time after a gap of eight years that board exams for class X students were held. Before that, the board had introduced internal examinations as a method to reduce stress on students. The board exam was later brought back after several parents and principals made the demand.

The overall pass percentage rose by 4.4% as compared to last year, and stood at 91.10%. The

best-performing region was Thiruvananthapuram with a pass percentage of 99.85%, followed by Chennai at 99%, Ajmer at 95.89%.

Delhi came ninth out of 10 regions with a pass percentage of 80.97%. Guwahati was last with 74.49%. The overall result was better as compared to last year. The number of students getting over 90% and 95% marks has shown a significant improvement, too.