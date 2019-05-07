Toggle Menu
CBSE Class X results: UP kids shine againhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/cbse-class-x-results-up-kids-shine-again-5713868/

CBSE Class X results: UP kids shine again

Of the 13 who scored 499 out of 500, eight are from Uttar Pradesh. Of the 13, seven are boys. The pass percentage of boys, nationally, is 90.14% while that for girls is 92.45%.

cbse class x results, cbse class 12 results, cbse results up, cbse results up students, up students cbse class 10 results, indian express
Students from Uttar Pradesh once again took the lead as CBSE announced its class X results Monday. Of the 13 who scored 499 out of 500, eight are from the state.

Students from Uttar Pradesh once again took the lead as CBSE announced its class X results Monday. Of the 13 who scored 499 out of 500, eight are from the state. Of the 13, seven are boys. The pass percentage of boys, nationally, is 90.14% while that for girls is 92.45%.

These students from Western Uttar Pradesh come under the Dehradun region, whose overall results have also seen a significant improvement — its pass percentage went up from 81.89% last year to 89.04% this year.

The other region which saw major improvement is Guwahati, where last year’s pass percentage was 62.29% as compared to 74.49% this year.

This is second time after a gap of eight years that board exams for class X students were held. Before that, the board had introduced internal examinations as a method to reduce stress on students. The board exam was later brought back after several parents and principals made the demand.

Advertising

The overall pass percentage rose by 4.4% as compared to last year, and stood at 91.10%. The

best-performing region was Thiruvananthapuram with a pass percentage of 99.85%, followed by Chennai at 99%, Ajmer at 95.89%.

Delhi came ninth out of 10 regions with a pass percentage of 80.97%. Guwahati was last with 74.49%. The overall result was better as compared to last year. The number of students getting over 90% and 95% marks has shown a significant improvement, too.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi lags in CBSE Class X result; 72% pass in govt schools, 93% in private institutions
2 Maharashtra CBSE Class X topper: ‘I like Hawking, read books related to space; my goal is to pursue aeronautical engineering’
3 CBSE Class 10th result 2019: Girl with cerebral palsy is the star of her school