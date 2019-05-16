CBSE Class X results: Most who got compartment failed in math

After identifying mathematics and science as the weakest links in Delhi government school students’ low pass percentage in the CBSE Class X boards, the Directorate of Education (DoE) Wednesday began a “focussed intervention” to increase pass numbers through the CBSE compartment examinations.

In the CBSE Class X examinations, the results of which were declared last week, Delhi government schools registered a low pass percentage of 71.58% — far below the national pass percentage of 91.10%. This means that of the 1,66,167 students from these schools, 1,18,936 had passed. A break-up of those who did not pass shows 2,715 had failed while 44,516 were placed in compartment — and will get a second chance to pass through the board’s compartment examination to be held either in late June or July.

The numbers point overwhelmingly towards mathematics as the weakest link. Of the students placed in compartment, 31,255 had failed in only one subject. Of these, 24,502 had failed only in mathematics — making up 51.88% of those who had ‘not passed’. Of those who failed in only one subject, 6,092 had failed only in science.

“We found if we make a big push in these two subjects through focussed intervention, there is still a chance to cross the 90% pass percentage mark after the compartment examinations,” said a senior DoE official.

As per guidelines circulated to all government school heads, over the summer vacation months of May and June, remedial classes will take place regularly for those placed in compartment in subject-wise batches of up to 30 students across all schools. With the prime focus on math and science, the DoE also issued centralised directions on topics on which teachers could focus on in these two subjects.

“It is important because the Class X boards is the first public exam in our students’ lives. We must ensure that all of them pass it this year itself, which will not only save them from repeating the same class, but also go a long way in raising their self-esteem,” read the circular.

The directorate has also created incentives for teachers and heads of schools to pursue higher pass percentages. They have been told an 80% and above batch pass percentage in a school will be taken into consideration during the annual performance appraisal of teachers.

The remedial classes began on Wednesday and will continue till June 29.